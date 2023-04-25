Richland Co. deputies investigating Northeast Columbia shooting on Fox Trot Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident in Northeast Columbia.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Fox Trot Drive.

Deputies say someone fired gunshots from inside a vehicle into a home and drove away.

A female inside the home was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Deputies were able to locate damage to the property and a vehicle outside the home.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to submit a to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

