SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland Co. deputies investigating Northeast Columbia shooting on Fox Trot Drive

Deputies say someone fired gunshots from inside a vehicle into a home and drove away.
Deputies say someone fired gunshots from inside a vehicle into a home and drove away.(KCTV5 News)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident in Northeast Columbia.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Fox Trot Drive.

Deputies say someone fired gunshots from inside a vehicle into a home and drove away.

A female inside the home was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Deputies were able to locate damage to the property and a vehicle outside the home.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to submit a to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L/Cpl. B.A. Frazier heading home after being injured in the line of duty on April 16.
State trooper heads home after being shot during traffic stop
Cayce police search for two missing kids.
Cayce police find missing children, suspect still wanted
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Cassie Thierauf, 38, will spend two years in jail for child endangerment charges after a 2022...
Woman accused of ordering dogs to attack 6-year-old sentenced
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Unsettled weather sets in this week

Latest News

The Department of Corrections says it has seen a major turnaround in hiring.
SC Department of Corrections experiences big spike in hiring in last year
Firefighters control fire at loading dock on Garners Ferry Road.
Firefighters put out loading dock fire on Garners Ferry Road
The Sumter Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Murphy.
Sumter police K-9 dies after brief illness
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people