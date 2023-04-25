Rezoning causing controversy in Blythewood

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Some residents in Blythewood want their council members to put the brakes on a plan to rezone land in the area.

The plan would green-light the chance for Scout Motors to take over a chunk of land near a popular Blythewood neighborhood.

The upstart electric car company and some of the people who live in Blythewood are off to a rocky start.

One resident, Norma Baugh was outside the meeting letting everyone know exactly how she feels about Scout Motors and its plan to build a railroad near her home in Ashley Oaks near Fulmer and Locklear Road.

Ashley Oaks resident Norma Baugh says “Scout Motors and their railyard is coming very close to my neighborhood. I’m concerned about diesel fuel from the trains, cranes, trucks, and the winds that shift. They blow across our neighborhood. I’m told those fumes are very toxic.”

Inside the meeting, one person after another shared their concerns. Town council members weighed a decision to rezone 290 acres of land north of Ashley Oaks. The rezoning would make it a limited industrial district just like the land Scout Motors is building on.

The move could pave the way for the company to take over that land as well.

Drew Shearer who lives on Ashley Oaks says “Progress brings issues where ever it is and the way we can work together to solve issues is the best to deal with them.”

Director of the Richland County Economic Development Office Jeff Ruble spoke about Scouts Motors being a green company. He says trains won’t be blowing horns and they won’t be screeching brakes or making slamming noises. Other officials say a berm will act as a barrier between Scout Motors and residents.

Bobbi Young who also lives in Ashley Oaks says “I told the town council we put them in office, we can take them out. They are elected officials if they do not do what we need them to do to provide proper permits and all that when election time comes, they are gone.”

Blythewood town council members voted 4 to 1 in favor of the rezoning.

There will be a second reading and another vote on May 22. If the council votes in favor a second time, that land will be rezoned.

