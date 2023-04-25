Raising money for Madelyn’s Fund through the Pink Bow Fashion Show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, April 27th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jim Hudson Automotive will present the Madelyn’s Fund Pink Bow Fashion Show. It will be held at Central Energy in the BullStreet District. The purpose is to raise money to support NICU and pediatric families in the Midlands.

Featuring a live auction of men’s and women’s styles by Granger Owings, this is the first time the event will be held in Columbia. And it will introduce the partnership between Madelyn’s Fund and Prisma Health Midlands.

The relaxed evening of fashion and philanthropy will be kicked off with music with DJ Puff and will include hors d’oeuvres by Loosh Culinaire and an open bar.

Auctioneer Jimmy Derrick will lead the fashion event that showcases a specially curated, summer collection by Granger Owing. Models will be styled in attire complementing a modern lifestyle with everyday, casual, business, and tailored garments for men and women. Attendees will be able to bid during the live auction on fashions and experiences. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Madelyn’s Fund in the Midlands.

Tickets are $100 per adult, 21 years and up. Tickets are limited and must be purchased online. Tickets will not be available at the door. The attire for the evening is business casual. To purchase tickets or make a donation to Madelyn’s Fund, please visit https://one.bidpal.net/pinkbowfashionshow/welcome.

Madelyn’s Fund was founded in 2016 by NFL punter Andy Lee and his wife Rachel after the loss of their daughter, Madelyn, at 8 days old.

Madelyn’s Fund supports NICU patients and their families, including those who experience the trauma of infant loss. When families are faced with spending unexpected time in the NICU, they are forced to take unforeseen time off work, incur travel costs, pay countless medical bills, and in the worst of cases, bear the expense for their child’s funeral. Their goal is to ease the stress they experience through financial assistance, allowing them to focus their time and energy on the well-being of their family.

The Pink Bow Fashion Show is presented by Jim Hudson Automotive and benefits Madelyn’s Fund in partnership with Prisma Health Midlands.

