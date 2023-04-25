SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Patch crowned ‘beautiful bulldog’ at Drake University event

Patch, owned by Jennifer Hinton, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, sits on the throne after being crowned...
Patch, owned by Jennifer Hinton, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, sits on the throne after being crowned the winner of the 44th annual Drake Relays Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. The pageant kicks off the Drake Relays festivities at Drake University where a bulldog is the mascot. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Patch, sporting a jean jacket as she strutted down the runway, was crowned the winner of Drake University’s Beautiful Bulldog Contest.

The 2-year-old English bulldog beat out 28 other contestants from six states Monday night to win the top prize. The bulldog is Drake’s mascot and the contest kicks off the Drake Relays track and field competition happening later this week. Events will take place at the university’s stadium just west of downtown Des Moines.

Patch’s entry seemed to get a boost when she carefully ambled through a hoop on the runway, bringing cheers from a crowd of spectators. Her owners, Jennifer Hinton and Joel Kornder of Johnston, Iowa, said they had worked on the hoop routine for months ahead of the competition.

“I heard about the contest when I moved to Des Moines this past summer, and I knew I had to enter Patch,” Hinton said. “She is the epitome of the bulldog breed, and we’re so proud of her all the time but especially today.”

After being named the winner, Patch traded in her denim for a satin cape and crown, befitting her role as the Drake Relays mascot and the university’s bulldog representative for the next year.

Patch is a rescue dog and was among nine rescues who competed.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies took 17-year-old Tony Abrams into custody around 12:30 p.m. after searching the...
Student hospitalized after stabbing at Ridge View High School, suspect charged as adult
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who...
Missing woman found deceased on Two Notch Road inside car
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
Court records show the state is taking the story of a prisoner released early after being...
Jeroid Price case goes to South Carolina Supreme Court

Latest News

New details about early release of Jeroid Price
Deputies ask for public’s help locating missing man
South Carolina senate expected to continue abortion bill debates
South Carolina senate expected to continue abortion bill debates
Missing woman found dead on Two Notch Road inside car
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Limited shower chances return for Wednesday