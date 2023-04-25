SkyView
New improvements to CAE showcased during S.C. Aviation Week event

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New improvements at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport were showcased Tuesday as Gov. Henry McMaster announced the S.C. Aviation Week proclamation.

“Our state’s airports play a critical role in supporting South Carolina’s booming economy,” said Governor Henry McMaster, “From tourism to trade, aviation is indispensable to our state, and that is why it is my honor to declare this week as South Carolina Aviation Week.”

To celebrate the proclamation of the week, airport officials showed off completed projects meant to improve the airport.

As part of these improvements, travelers can now check their bags and deliver them for drop off all in the same place.

Changes were also made to the parking system.

The airport also now has a new digital kiosk meant to speed up the check-in process.

A spokesperson for the airport says this summer, American Airlines will restart nonstop routes to Miami and New York.

Additionally, Delta Airlines will add an additional nonstop flight to New York City in August.

