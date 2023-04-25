SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Missing woman found deceased on Two Notch Road inside car

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who...
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who was last seen on April 21.(Columbia Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is announcing that woman reported missing was found overnight deceased in her vehicle.

Tamara Wilson was found inside her vehicle in the 3000 block of Two Notch Road.

Officers say they believe there was no foul play but a toxicology report is pending.

Previously Wilson was reported as missing after a family member notified police she had not been seen since Friday, April 21, 2023.

RELATED COVERAGE: Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies took 17-year-old Tony Abrams into custody around 12:30 p.m. after searching the...
Student hospitalized after stabbing at Ridge View High School, suspect charged as adult
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Investigators say Tamara Wilson was last seen on Friday, April 21.
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago

Latest News

gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg
South Carolina adds Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao
Alex Murdaugh Indicted on Tax Evasion
Alex Murdaugh Indicted on Tax Evasion
Arrest made in drive-by shooting
Arrest made in drive-by shooting
Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
Attorney for released murderer claims solicitor motioned for release
Columbia Airport Shows Off Improvements
New improvements to CAE showcased during S.C. Aviation Week event