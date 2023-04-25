Missing woman found deceased on Two Notch Road inside car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is announcing that woman reported missing was found overnight deceased in her vehicle.

Tamara Wilson was found inside her vehicle in the 3000 block of Two Notch Road.

Officers say they believe there was no foul play but a toxicology report is pending.

Previously Wilson was reported as missing after a family member notified police she had not been seen since Friday, April 21, 2023.

