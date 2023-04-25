SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man arrested after Orangeburg deputies seize multiple guns, ammunition

Furman Prickett was arrested after Orangeburg deputies seize multiple guns, ammunition.
Furman Prickett was arrested after Orangeburg deputies seize multiple guns, ammunition.(Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced the arrest of 45-year-old Furman Prickett of Orangeburg.

Prickett is being charged with 11 counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, nine counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a stolen pistol/firearm.

“This is a convicted felon with 13 firearms in his possession, and at least one of these has come back as stolen,” the sheriff said. “And we were there to serve a warrant for another county on a felony firearms charge.”

During a search, Spec Ops units found 10 shotguns and rifles, three handguns, and ammunition for the weapons.

Evidence found in relation to the arrest of 45-year-old Furman Prickett of Orangeburg.
Evidence found in relation to the arrest of 45-year-old Furman Prickett of Orangeburg.(Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Also, multiple bags of methamphetamine were located in a room inside an Old Elloree Road home.

When deputies were in the process of serving a firearms warrant, a suspect fled inside the home.

According to officials, the owner of the home told Spec Ops units the man who fled inside had multiple firearms inside the home.

Ravenell said more arrests are expected.

Evidence found in relation to the arrest of 45-year-old Furman Prickett of Orangeburg
Evidence found in relation to the arrest of 45-year-old Furman Prickett of Orangeburg(Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ridge View High School student was stabbed during a fight, according to Richland County...
Deputies release name of Ridge View High student in connection to school stabbing
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Investigators say Tamara Wilson was last seen on Friday, April 21.
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago

Latest News

Criminal Sexual Conduct Arrest
Criminal Sexual Conduct Arrest
South Carolina senators hold second abortion debate of session
South Carolina senators hold second abortion debate of session
Two Ridge View high students injured after fight
Two Ridge View high students injured after fight
Lillie and Carl Smalls, the parents of Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., called on state lawmakers to...
Victim’s family demands action after convicted murderer’s secret release