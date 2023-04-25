Man arrested after Orangeburg deputies seize multiple guns, ammunition

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced the arrest of 45-year-old Furman Prickett of Orangeburg.

Prickett is being charged with 11 counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, nine counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a stolen pistol/firearm.

“This is a convicted felon with 13 firearms in his possession, and at least one of these has come back as stolen,” the sheriff said. “And we were there to serve a warrant for another county on a felony firearms charge.”

During a search, Spec Ops units found 10 shotguns and rifles, three handguns, and ammunition for the weapons.

Evidence found in relation to the arrest of 45-year-old Furman Prickett of Orangeburg. (Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Also, multiple bags of methamphetamine were located in a room inside an Old Elloree Road home.

When deputies were in the process of serving a firearms warrant, a suspect fled inside the home.

According to officials, the owner of the home told Spec Ops units the man who fled inside had multiple firearms inside the home.

Ravenell said more arrests are expected.

Evidence found in relation to the arrest of 45-year-old Furman Prickett of Orangeburg (Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)

