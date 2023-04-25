SkyView
Lexington County businessman pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

Harmon admitted to filing a false 2012 tax return for himself.

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has pled guilty after his jury trial in relation to two counts of filing false tax returns.

According to court documents and evidence presented at his trial, Jeffrey Harmon, of Lexington, owned and operated TFL Worldwide, a tax preparation business.

Harmon is accused of willfully preparing and filing returns for clients that claimed fraudulent deductions relating to utilities, meals, gifts, dues, depreciation, and other things.

In his plea during the trial, Harmon admitted to filing a false 2012 tax return for himself.

He also admitted to assisting a client with the preparation of a 2016 tax return, which claimed false deductions for rent and depreciation.

Harmon agreed that the total tax loss from his action was approximately $320,000.

He faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison for each false tax return, a period of court-ordered supervision, monetary penalties, and restitution.

Harmon’s guilty plea was accepted by United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Winston Holliday and Elle Klein for the District of South Carolina and Trial Attorney Wilson Stamm of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

