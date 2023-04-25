SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Jeroid Price case goes to South Carolina Supreme Court

Court records show the state is taking the story of a prisoner released early after being...
Court records show the state is taking the story of a prisoner released early after being convicted of a 2002 murder to the South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday.(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Court records show the state is taking the story of a prisoner released early after being convicted of a 2002 murder to the South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Jeroid Price was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing college football player Carl Smalls, Jr.

Price was released 16 years early by former Richland County Judge Casey Manning.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe was highly critical about the situation, calling it a travesty of justice.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Cassie Thierauf, 38, will spend two years in jail for child endangerment charges after a 2022...
Woman accused of ordering dogs to attack 6-year-old sentenced
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
Investigators say Tamara Wilson was last seen on Friday, April 21.
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago

Latest News

A Ridge View High School student was stabbed during a fight, according to Richland County...
Ridge View High School student stabbed during fight
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Richland Co. deputies investigating Northeast Columbia shooting on Fox Trot Drive
Richland Co. deputies investigating Northeast Columbia shooting on Fox Trot Drive
S.C. senators begin second abortion debate of the session