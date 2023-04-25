Jeroid Price case goes to South Carolina Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Court records show the state is taking the story of a prisoner released early after being convicted of a 2002 murder to the South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Jeroid Price was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing college football player Carl Smalls, Jr.

Price was released 16 years early by former Richland County Judge Casey Manning.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe was highly critical about the situation, calling it a travesty of justice.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.