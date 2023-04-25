FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clouds work to hang around with cooler high temps today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The weather this week will be cooler than average, but highs will rise along with rain chances later into the week.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Mostly cloudy skies look to hold up today with highs only around 70 degrees.

Partial sunshine will break though tomorrow, with a chance of spotty showers later into the day.

Rain chances increase a bit for Thursday, still remaining isolated for the afternoon.

Best chance of rain comes in Thursday night into Friday, with heavier rain potential along with t-storms.

We see a small break in the action Saturday, with a lingering shower possible along with partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A good Tuesday morning all! Today will stay on the cloudier side of things after some earlier sun tries to hang around. Cooler air will remain present for us as well with highs barely making it to the 70 degree mark for some communities.

We warm up just a little bit for Wednesday to the low 70s. A few spotty showers will be possible later into the day as rain chances make a return.

Thursday afternoon will again come along with isolated showers, with a better potential for accumulating rain and downpours into the evening.

Scattered showers and downpours are likely to keep on into Friday, with potential thunderstorms at times. Highs will remain in the upper mid-70s.

Remain weather aware and check back for updates as the week continues!

On Saturday we get a break, as partly cloudy skies fight back, aside from a lingering shower. Highs have the potential to settle into the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs around 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers later into the day. Highs in the low mid-70s.

Thursday: Some breaks of sun early with isolated showers developing into the day. Temperatures in the mid 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers, especially through the first half of the day, with some t-storms around. Highs to the upper-mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a lingering shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with another chance for rain showers. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Drier air moves in and we see some sunshine. Highs again settle in the mid-70s.

