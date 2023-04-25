Firefighters put out loading dock fire on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Third shift crews with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department stopped a fire from spreading at a commercial property on Garners Ferry Road.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the business around 5:45 p.m. and found the frames of one of the loading bays on fire.

The crew managed to bring the fire under control quickly.

Officials say no one was reported injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters control fire at loading dock on Garners Ferry Road. (Columbia-Richland Fire Department)

