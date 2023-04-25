Fairfield County deputies seize guns and drugs in mobile home, four suspects arrested

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Will Montgomery announces the arrest of three adults and one juvenile for a shooting-related incident in the South Winnsboro area of Fairfield County.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of Fagan and Doty Roads when a vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Officials say deputies were able to determine the shooting suspects were in a mobile home near where the incident took place and got a search warrant for the residence.

“We are working hard to combat the gun violence that we, along with the rest of the state and nation, have seen increasing over the past year,” said Sheriff Montgomery.

During the search, investigators found 24 firearms (handguns, rifles, and shotguns), several thousand rounds of ammunition, quantities of illegal drugs, including cocaine, cocaine base (“crack”), over 7 pounds of marijuana, a ballistic vest, and over $2,400 US Currency.

Three of the firearms were reported as stolen and several of them had been converted to fully automatic weapons.

The three adults were charged with multiple drug offenses, multiple stolen firearms offenses, and multiple counts of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

“We will continue working hard, using the law enforcement strategies that we have implemented, to keep our citizens safe,” said Sheriff Montgomery.

The juvenile will be charged with the same offenses.

Malcolm Brown, Thomas Grooms, and Wyquan Young were taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center.

The juvenile was taken to Richland County where he was wanted on unrelated charges.

Evidence seized at South Winnsboro mobile home in relation to the arrest of three adults and one juvenile for a shooting-related incident. (Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)

