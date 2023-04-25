SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies ask for public’s assistance locating missing man

Deputies said Tryon Wilson was last seen leaving his home. Wilson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and...
Deputies said Tryon Wilson was last seen leaving his home. Wilson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 135 pounds.(Photo provided by LCSO)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man last seen Friday, April 7.

Deputies said Tryon Wilson was last seen leaving his home. Wilson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact LCSO Sergeant Miller at 803-785-2565.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ridge View High School student was stabbed during a fight, according to Richland County...
Deputies arrest Ridge View High student in connection to school stabbing case
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Investigators say Tamara Wilson was last seen on Friday, April 21.
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago

Latest News

A South Carolina grand jury indicted disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh on new charges of tax...
South Carolina grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new tax evasion charges
Harmon admitted to filing a false 2012 tax return for himself.
Lexington County businessman pleads guilty to filing false tax returns
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Litter Gitters of Laurel Crest
Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Litter Gitters of Laurel Crest