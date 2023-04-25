Deputies ask for public’s assistance locating missing man

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man last seen Friday, April 7.

Deputies said Tryon Wilson was last seen leaving his home. Wilson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact LCSO Sergeant Miller at 803-785-2565.

