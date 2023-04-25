SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies arrest 18-year-old in connection with Monday night drive by shooting

18-year-old Malachi Jamar Bailey was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder...
18-year-old Malachi Jamar Bailey was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder Tuesday morning.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting incident in a Northeast Columbia neighborhood.

Deputies arrested and charged 18-year-old Malachi Jamar Bailey with four counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened Monday just after 8 p.m.

Deputies announced having responded to the 400 block of Fox Trot Drive where someone had fired gunshots at a home from inside a vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle, later identified as Bailey, then drove away.

Deputies said they arrested Baily at his home Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators said they believe that this incident stems from an ongoing dispute between Bailey and one of the individuals inside the home.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked by RCSD to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ridge View High School student was stabbed during a fight, according to Richland County...
Deputies release name of Ridge View High student in connection to school stabbing
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Investigators say Tamara Wilson was last seen on Friday, April 21.
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago

Latest News

Lillie and Carl Smalls, the parents of Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., called on state lawmakers to...
Victim’s family demands action after convicted murderer’s secret release
Thomas J. Grooms (left), Wyquan S. Young (right), and Malcolm X. Brown (bottom) were arrested...
Fairfield County deputies seize guns and drugs in mobile home, four suspects arrested
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy rest of the week with multiple rain chances
Deputies arrest Ridge View High student in connection to school stabbing case
Deputies arrest Ridge View High student in connection to school stabbing case