Deputies arrest 18-year-old in connection with Monday night drive by shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting incident in a Northeast Columbia neighborhood.

Deputies arrested and charged 18-year-old Malachi Jamar Bailey with four counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened Monday just after 8 p.m.

Deputies announced having responded to the 400 block of Fox Trot Drive where someone had fired gunshots at a home from inside a vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle, later identified as Bailey, then drove away.

Deputies said they arrested Baily at his home Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators said they believe that this incident stems from an ongoing dispute between Bailey and one of the individuals inside the home.

This incident remains under investigation.

