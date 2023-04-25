Columbia leadership files lawsuit, pitches “Bill of Rights and Responsibilities” for renters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is taking on landlords in the courtroom and the council chambers.

A city attorney filed a lawsuit against CHC Colony Apartments, LLC (the ownership group of the recently evacuated Colony Apartments), the Monroe Group (the management company), and other connected limited liability companies to recoup evacuation costs ($52,129.10) and request a Richland County mandate property be kept up to code.

City council members are also scheduled to discuss a “Tenant’s Bill of Rights and Responsibilities” at a committee meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Both come after months of highly publicized issues with non-responsive landlord companies.

The lawsuit

On April 17, city attorney Mike Hemlepp filed a 17-page lawsuit against the CHC, Monroe, and others.

The lawsuit states that the structure of the Colony Apartments management “is designed to prevent accountability by local government officials on the Colony Apartments.”

The lawsuit sheds new light on the timeline and scope of the problems facing the Colony Apartments.

It states a leak in the water supply lines began well before the evacuation, beginning in December 2022.

The lawsuit states that the leak grew significantly worse with the cold temperatures on Dec. 23, 2022 (low of 18 degrees) to the point where the pipes were leaking 230 gallons a minute - more than 300,000 gallons per day.

The leaks in the Colony apartment’s pipes undermined the water system and the steam-based heating system, leaving residents without water or heat during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The lawsuit states residents reached out to elected officials on Dec. 27. When city engineers arrived they were “increasingly concerned because the situation was not being addressed by the staff of the Colony.”

The lawsuit states Fire Marshalls and Code Enforcement Officers saw residents attempting to heat their homes with gas ovens/stoves.

Numerous times throughout the lawsuit, Hemlepp writes the Colony Apartments leadership was unresponsive and lacked a plan to correct the issues.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann has been an outspoken critic of the management’s response.

“Had they been organized; had they been taking care of the property like they were they wouldn’t be violating the law. We wouldn’t have had to have police officers, fire marshals, and building inspectors going from unit to unit. Their own management could not provide us a list that evening of who the residents were,” he said.

Hemlepp wrote the apartment management did not have a list of tenants, did not know which apartments were affected, which apartments were vacant, and did not know who to call with authority.

The lawsuit alleges the process was crippled because the maintenance staff could not provide keys for all the units and a locksmith was eventually required.

The lawsuit states given the emergency situation, the city made the decision to evacuate residents and repair the leaks with taxpayer resources and to charge the Monroe Group.

The water repairs were made in four hours.

However, Fire Marshall’s inspections of the properties found “numerous” gas leaks and units lacking/smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

- 20 (out of 80) buildings needed to have their gas shut off because of leaks

-92 (out of 300) apartments had deficiencies

-Out of the 92, 63 apartments could not be occupied until the issues were fixed

Code Enforcement found 144 units with code violations.

The city also cited Parks and Rec costs, Columbia Police Department costs, fire personnel costs, and others. The total cost the city is aiming to recoup from the Monroe Group is $52,129.10.

The lawsuit also asks the judge to issue an injunction requiring the Monroe Group to “maintain the COLONY APARTMENTS to the minimum standards required by all applicable ordinances, statutes, rules, regulations, and requirements of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Columbia.”

“There’s a standard of living here, we’re not going to tolerate somebody, things happen we all understand that. But how do you go on the coldest days of the year and go for 4 days without coming up with a solution let alone calling a contractor?” Rickenmann said.

He said there are ongoing discussions with U.S. Housing and Urban Development to put pressure on the Colony Apartments’ federal subsidies to encourage compliance.

The Monroe Group did not return a request for comment.

The Tenant’s Bill of Rights and Responsibilities

On Tuesday, the Columbia City Council’s Administrative Policy Committee will be discussing a “Tenant’s Bill of Rights and Responsibilities.”

It would be a change to city code to require landlords to present a document outlining tenant rights on conditions, eviction, and retaliation. The landlord would be required to keep a copy signed by the renter.

District 2 Councilman Ed McDowell proposed the change.

“In order to help folk, you’ve got to put before them the kind of information that’s going to expand the glory of this city,” he said.

It also has Rickenmann’s support and said if the committee and the city’s lawyers approve, he expects the change to be approved before the end of June.

