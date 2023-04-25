City of Columbia unveils Harriette “Hettie” Anderson Marker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia alongside the S.C. African American Heritage Commission unveiled the Harriette “Hettie” Anderson Marker in honor of the late Black art model of the Gilded Age.

The unveiling happened at noon on Tuesday on the West Side of Wayne Street, between Taylor Street and Blanding Street.

Columbia native Hettie Anderson was an acclaimed Black art model of the Gilded Age who grew up near the site where the marker was placed and unveiled.

