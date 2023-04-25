City of Cayce receives grant for fluoridated water upgrades

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce is one of six water systems in the state to receive mini-grant from South Carolina’s Rural Water Association.

The grants went out public water providers across the state to cover needed upgrades for providing fluoridated water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fluoridated water can reduce cavities by about 25% in children and adults.

