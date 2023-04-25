‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - An extremely serious accident with a lot of carnage is how Sheriff Lee Foster described the aftermath of a wreck on I-26 Saturday afternoon.

According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at high speeds near the Whitmire exit.

Following the initial impact, both vehicles went airborne and slammed through a cable barrier before crash-landing into oncoming traffic.

“There was some indication from one of the parties involved in the accident that it was a road rage incident,” said Foster in his office on Monday.

Due to the allegation, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic accident as a possible criminal act.

While the investigation is ongoing, Foster told WIS his office has yet to locate any evidence substantiating the road rage claim.

“We do know that there was reckless driving, possibly involved from both vehicles,” continued Foster.

The wrecked vehicles include a medium-sized sedan which was being operated by one driver and a Dodge Durango SUV which was carrying three people and a service dog.

According to Foster, the occupants of the Dodge Durango were entrapped following the wreck.

“There were a number of injuries from minor to moderate, all the way to critical,” said Greg Kitchens, Director of Newberry County EMS

Kitchens told WIS three ambulances totaling six EMS personnel were called to I-26 Saturday afternoon.

A registered nurse was reportedly on the scene and provided valuable information to first responders upon arrival.

EMS ultimately called for medivac helicopters to transport two victims to Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, a level-one trauma center.

“Our guys did a good job of managing the call from beginning to end. [I] have to hand it to all the other responders, from the sheriff’s department, the rescue squad, the fire department, and even animal control,” continued Kitchens.

As of Monday, all three occupants of the Dodge Durango remain in the care of Prisma’s trauma center.

Foster told WIS the group consists of a 7-year-old in stable condition, as well as the child’s grandparents who remain in critical condition.

We’re told the service dog is in stable condition at a nearby animal care facility.

Meanwhile, the lone driver of the sedan has been released from the hospital.

“If you can look at anything on the bright side, with that many cars east and westbound on I-26, if anything positive could be said due to the way the cars violently flipped and became airborne… we’re very fortunate that nobody else was seriously injured by this. And at this time, we’re very fortunate that nobody has passed,” concluded Foster.

