Attorney for released murderer claims solicitor motioned for release

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new court filing in the case of released convicted murderer Jeroid Price claims that Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson motioned for Price to be released early.

Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl Smalls Jr., a former University of North Carolina and South Carolina football player.

Former Richland County Judge Casey Manning signed an order on Dec. 30, 2022, reducing Price’s sentence to 19 years.

The order was sealed and Price was released in March 2022.

News of Price’s release gained significant scrutiny and criticism in April over the lack of victim notification, the judicial process, and concerns it violated state law among others. The State Supreme Court unsealed the order. Attorney General Alan Wilson motioned to have Manning’s order voided and Price re-arrested.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26 at noon.

Manning’s order states Gipson motioned for Price’s sentence to be reduced over his actions assisting the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Some of the testimonies about those actions have been questioned.

In a press release, Gipson stated his office was working on a motion to reduce the sentence.

The release read in part:

Upon evaluating the nature of Mr. Price’s assistance, my office decided that it would be appropriate to file the motion so that a formal hearing could be held in order determine how much, if any, of Mr. Price’s sentence merited a reduction.

The release said none was ever filed because Manning’s order was issued before a motion could be filed.

A filing by defense attorney Todd Rutherford claims:

In late 2022, Price’s counsel and Solicitor Gipson met in chambers with the Honorable L. Casey Manning (“Judge Manning”). During this meeting, Solicitor Gipson made an oral motion and requested to reduce Price’s sentence

Rutherford provided emails between Gipson and his office showing the two sides ironing out the language of a proposed order.

On the morning of Dec. 30, Gipson wrote to Rutherford:

Attached is the final revision that will be submitted to Judge Manning for signature.

Manning signed his order the same day and resigned on Dec. 31, 2022.

Both Rutherford and Gipson declined to comment citing the pending Supreme Court case.

Carl and Lillie Smalls, the parents of Carl Smalls Jr., joined members of the legislature, law enforcement, and prosecution at a news conference on Tuesday in support of judicial selection reform.

News Conference on the Jeroid Price and judicial selection reform about to begin. Lawmakers, law Enforcment, and the victim’s family in attendance. @wis10



You can stream on https://t.co/DolPRnbsjI pic.twitter.com/ukFBSGAANl — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 25, 2023

The group pushed two bills that would strip power from lawmakers in the judicial process, giving it largely to the Governor.

Rutherford is a lawyer/lawmaker who sits on a commission which helps shape which candidates are voted on by the General Assembly to become judges.

The Smalls said they want Price back behind bars and to keep the process from repeating itself for another family.

“Between all of the people involved in this. There’s too many years of law experience to do something this idiotic. 100 years. Decide something like that. My 14-year-old grandson would probably look at it and wouldn’t get himself involved in something like this. I don’t get it,” Carl Smalls Sr. said.

More answers on what happened could come in the Supreme Court hearing. Traditionally, the Supreme Court streams all of its hearings.

WIS was informed the hearing will not be streamed. WIS has requested an explanation of why the process was changed. A spokesperson for the court has not responded.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.