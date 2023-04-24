SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Trio of friends win $3M top prize in lottery scratch-off game

The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant...
The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant Foods in Sterling.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Three friends who make it a habit of playing the lottery together won the $3 million top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s 50X the Money game.

The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant Foods in Sterling.

“We always stop and play,” Walter Mendez said.

As he scratched the ticket, he said to Delores Vigil and Juan Carlos Fuentes, “I think we’ve got something!”

The friends chose to take the cash option of $1,875,000 before taxes, split three ways. Each friend took home $625,000 before taxes.

According to the Virginia Lottery, this is the second top prize claimed which means two more remain unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L/Cpl. B.A. Frazier heading home after being injured in the line of duty on April 16.
State trooper heads home after being shot during traffic stop
Cayce police search for two missing kids.
Cayce police find missing children, suspect still wanted
According to police, the teen was part of a drive-by shooting on Stewart Street on April 13,...
Teen arrested and charged as adult in connection with drive-by shooting in Camden
Five people accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to commit financial and fraud crimes...
Alleged Murdaugh conspirators appear in court, prosecutors push for trials
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand"...
‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera charged with punching brother
City of Columbia releases Youth Services Guide for summer camps and activities
City of Columbia releases Youth Services Guide for summer camps and activities
A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
teaching kids about money