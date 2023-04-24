Soda City Live: Tips for supporting loved one with Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver’s Guide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Live’s favorite gerontologist will be hosting a book signing for her newest book “A Caregivers’ Guide to Care: Frequently Asked Questions”.

The book signing will take place on Saturday, April 29, in Columbia at the Barnes and Noble on Forest Drive from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dr. Macie Smith also shares tips for supporting loved ones living with Parkinson’s disease in honor of Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month.

Tips for supporting loved one with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia Caregiver's Guide (Dr. Macie Smith)

For details on book signing, click here. Click here for more on Dr. Macie Smith.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.