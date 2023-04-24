SkyView
Soda City Live: Help Save Soda City Pharmacy and Compounding

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A veteran-owned community pharmacy opened its doors less than a year ago and already, it may be forced to shut its doors.

For the last 11 months, owner and pharmacist Dr. Tremain Cooper have worked to create a local hub to offer support and service for the community with Soda City Pharmacy and Compounding.

Now his business is depending on support from the community it serves.

Soda City Pharmacy and Compounding is located at 380 St. Andrews Rd. in Columbia.

Click here for more about Soda City Pharmacy and Compounding. Click here to donate.

