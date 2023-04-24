Soda City Live: Annual Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a full day of food and entertainment centered around one central theme, Sweet Potatoes.

For over 40 years, Hopkins has been home to the annual Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival and parade where families can enjoy sweet potato-themed sweets and an opportunity to enjoy time together on the lawn in front of the legendary Sweet Potato stage.

Annual Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival (clear)

This year’s emcee will be Soda City Live’s very own Sierra Artemus.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.