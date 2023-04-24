SC House Judiciary Committee expected to vote on boating safety reform bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on a bill concerning boating safety reform on Tuesday.

The legislation aims to educate the public on how to safely operate a boat.

Currently, boater education is only required for people under the age of 16.

This bill would require anyone born on or after July 1st 2007 to take a safety course before operating a boat or jet ski by themselves.

If passed, violators could face a fine up to $300.

