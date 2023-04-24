SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Our hearts still break’: Dog revived with Narcan makes full recovery

Toodles has made a full recovery, the Pennsylvania SPCA said in a social media post.
Toodles has made a full recovery, the Pennsylvania SPCA said in a social media post.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - A dog found suffering from a drug overdose has made a full recovery, thanks to the quick actions of veterinarians and the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.

Earlier this week, Toodles the poodle was found in a Philadelphia suburb next to a man said to be the dog’s owner. Both were unconscious and unresponsive.

The Pennsylvania SPCA said they got an emergency call from a veterinary emergency hospital.

Veterinarians determined Toodles had ingested drugs allegedly “shared” with him by his owner, according to witnesses. Veterinarians used Narcan to revive the dog.

In a social media post, the Pennsylvania SPCA said Toodles has made a full recovery.

“Over the course of the last several days, Toodles has miraculously made a full recovery. And, he is just about the sweetest pup around. Everyone loves him. But our hearts still break for all that he has been through,” the post read.

The condition of his owner was not immediately known.

The Philadelphia Police Department and the SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team are investigating.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L/Cpl. B.A. Frazier heading home after being injured in the line of duty on April 16.
State trooper heads home after being shot during traffic stop
Cayce police search for two missing kids.
Cayce police find missing children, suspect still wanted
According to police, the teen was part of a drive-by shooting on Stewart Street on April 13,...
Teen arrested and charged as adult in connection with drive-by shooting in Camden
Five people accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to commit financial and fraud crimes...
Alleged Murdaugh conspirators appear in court, prosecutors push for trials
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments

Latest News

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby discusses the situation in Sudan during a briefing on Monday.
White House: US ‘facilitating the departure of Americans’ who want to leave Sudan
Richland County announced a 1.7 mile stretch on North Main Street opens soon as part of a...
North Main Street project opens soon, Richland County announces
26th Annual Columbia Black Expo
26th Annual Columbia Black Expo
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’