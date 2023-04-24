Orangeburg County man facing burglary charge

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a Neese man in a burglary case.

Patrick Da Quan Wooden, 22, is charged with second-degree burglary, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

The arrest warrant alleges Wooden entered the Enterprise Bank in the 7000 block of Festival Trail Road in Springfied during the night of Oct. 18.

Investigators say he took several items from the bank, including a vault key, $35 in cash, several deposit slips, and jewelry.

Court documents state SLED crime scene specialists were able to identify Wooden from latent prints found on a package behind the desk of the bank.

Wooden was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

