Orangeburg County man accused of committing burglary at South Carolina bank

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are charging a Neeses man with burglary.
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are charging a Neeses man with burglary.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are charging a Neeses man with burglary.

According to SLED, Patrick Da Quan Wooden, 22, is charged with second-degree burglary.

An arrest warrant alleges during the night of October 18, Wooden entered the Enterprise Bank in the 7000 block of Festival Trail Road in Springfield.

Authorities say he took multiple items from the bank including a vault key, $35 in cash, several deposit slips, and jewelry.

SLED crime scene specialists were able to identify Wooden from prints found on a package left behind the desk of the bank.

Wooden was taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

