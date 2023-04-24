Orangeburg County man accused of committing burglary at South Carolina bank

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are charging a Neeses man with burglary.

According to SLED, Patrick Da Quan Wooden, 22, is charged with second-degree burglary.

An arrest warrant alleges during the night of October 18, Wooden entered the Enterprise Bank in the 7000 block of Festival Trail Road in Springfield.

Authorities say he took multiple items from the bank including a vault key, $35 in cash, several deposit slips, and jewelry.

SLED crime scene specialists were able to identify Wooden from prints found on a package left behind the desk of the bank.

Wooden was taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

