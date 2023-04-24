North Main Street project opens soon, Richland County announces

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County announced a 1.7 mile stretch on North Main Street opens soon as part of a multi-phase penny tax project.

Construction on the project extends from Anthony Avenue to Fuller Avenue, just north of downtown Columbia.

The upgrades include improved intersections, landscaping, pedestrian safety and street lighting.

The project was funded through the County’s Penny program, a federal TIGER discretionary grant, federal legislation, and City of Columbia for water and sewer work.

