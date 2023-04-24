Newberry deputies investigate I-26 crash that sent multiple people to hospital

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry Sheriff’s Office (NSC) investigates a crash on Interstate 26 that sent multiple people to the hospital on Saturday.

It happened at mile marker 72 east.

Two medevac aircrafts were called to land on the interstate.

NCS said the crash is being investigated as a possible criminal act and as a traffic accident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.