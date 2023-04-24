SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Newberry deputies investigate I-26 crash that sent multiple people to hospital

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry Sheriff’s Office (NSC) investigates a crash on Interstate 26 that sent multiple people to the hospital on Saturday.

It happened at mile marker 72 east.

Two medevac aircrafts were called to land on the interstate.

NCS said the crash is being investigated as a possible criminal act and as a traffic accident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L/Cpl. B.A. Frazier heading home after being injured in the line of duty on April 16.
State trooper heads home after being shot during traffic stop
Cayce police search for two missing kids.
Cayce police find missing children, suspect still wanted
According to police, the teen was part of a drive-by shooting on Stewart Street on April 13,...
Teen arrested and charged as adult in connection with drive-by shooting in Camden
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments
Five people accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to commit financial and fraud crimes...
Alleged Murdaugh conspirators appear in court, prosecutors push for trials

Latest News

State trooper heads home after being shot during traffic stop
State trooper heads home after being shot during traffic stop
The Cayce Police Department (CPD) remembers Cpl. Drew Barr one year after he died while on duty.
Cayce Police Department remembers Cpl. Drew Barr one year after he died on duty
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments
Newberry Crash