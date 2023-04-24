SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Rain chances will stay in the forecast for most of the week with temperatures near average.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • A few light rain showers to start the day Monday
  • Expect rain to continue into the early afternoon.
  • Partly cloudy and dry for your Tuesday
  • Rain returns Wednesday  and continues until the weekend
  • Temperatures will stay in the 70s this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Temperatures will start in the upper 50s Monday morning as high temps reach the low 70s.  There will be a few showers early in the day (40%) as a slow moving stationary front settles along our coast.

Skies are partly cloudy and there could be a few showers late Tuesday night with most of the rain arriving Wednesday.

There is a better chance of rain Wednesday through Friday as a stationary front that is parked along the coast opens the door for an area of low pressure to develop and give is a continuation of rain chances right now chances of rain are consistently around 40-60%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Monday: Morning showers (40%) give way to some afternoon sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers. (40%) Highs are on pace to fall back to the upper 60s.

Thursday: A few showers in the morning then sun breaking out in the afternoon (40%). Temperatures in the lower 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers (60%), especially through the first half of the day. Highs in the lower 70s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

