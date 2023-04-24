Firefighters contain house fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2500 block of Carroll Drive.

Firefighters said they arrived at the scene just before 12:45 p.m. on Monday and found smoke pushing from the home before the blaze was seen coming from the backside of the property.

Crews were able to make entry and get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

