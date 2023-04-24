SkyView
Fairfield County students celebrate SC Aviation Week with discovery flights

Fairfield County high school students celebrated South Carolina Aviation Week on Monday.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County high school students celebrated South Carolina Aviation Week on Monday.

This year it runs from April 23-29 and celebrates the impact aviation made on economic development and education in the state.

Students were paired up with a flight instruction for discovery flights.

The county’s airport director said the solution to the nationwide pilot shortage is a pipeline for aviation workforce development.

The state’s aviation industry supports more than 122,000 jobs with an estimated annual payroll of $4.8 billion.

South Carolina has six commercial service airports, 58 general aviation airports and five military airfields.

