SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Country singer Lainey Wilson to headline SC Peach Festival in Gaffney

Country Music star Lainey Wilson will headline the South Carolina Peach Festival this summer in Gaffney. Tickets go on sale Thursday
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country music star Lainey Wilson is heading to the Upstate this summer to headline at the South Carolina Peach Festival in Gaffney.

Lainey Wilson, along with Drew Parker and others, will be performing at Lake Whelchel on Friday, July 14.

The entire festival runs from Wednesday, July 12 through Saturday, July 22.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m. All tickets will be for sale on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

MORE NEWS: J.L. Mann robotics team to compete at world championship

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
Investigators say Tamara Wilson was last seen on Friday, April 21.
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Litter Gitters of Laurel Crest
Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Litter Gitters of Laurel Crest
Madelyn's Fund Pink Bow Fashion Show
Madelyn's Fund Pink Bow Fashion Show
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
West Columbia man arrested, charges include sexual exploitation of a minor 
Rezoning causes controversy in Blythewood