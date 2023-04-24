SkyView
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago

Investigators say Tamara Wilson was last seen on Friday, April 21.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 41-year-old woman.

According to officers, Tamara Wilson was last seen by a relative on Friday, April 21, 2023, around 2 a.m.

Wilson’s family is concerned about her well-being.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on where Wilson is located to contact CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIMESC or CRIMESC.com.

