Columbia police investigating report of shots fired overnight in the Vista

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired overnight in the Vista area.

According to CPD, officers received a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Gervais Street, near Lincoln Street before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Authorities say no arrests have been made in the case and investigators are working to determine if surveillance video can help them figure out what happened.

No one was reported injured and there were no reports of damage to any property in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers by visiting CrimeSC.com or calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

