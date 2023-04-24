City of Columbia releases Youth Services Guide for summer camps and activities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia released its 2023 Youth Services Guide.

The guide gives parents and children a quick look at the summer camps and activities available in the Columbia area during the summer.

The City said the listed camps are put on by the Parks and Recreation Department and other organizations in the community.

Sign-up and registration information is listed in the guide.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.