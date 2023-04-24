SkyView
City of Columbia releases Youth Services Guide for summer camps and activities(City of Columbia Parks and Rec Dept.)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia released its 2023 Youth Services Guide.

The guide gives parents and children a quick look at the summer camps and activities available in the Columbia area during the summer.

The City said the listed camps are put on by the Parks and Recreation Department and other organizations in the community.

Sign-up and registration information is listed in the guide.

