SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cayce Police Department remembers Cpl. Drew Barr one year after he died on duty

The Cayce Police Department (CPD) remembers Cpl. Drew Barr one year after he died while on duty.
The Cayce Police Department (CPD) remembers Cpl. Drew Barr one year after he died while on duty.(Cayce Police Department (CPD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department (CPD) remembers Cpl. Drew Barr one year after he died while on duty.

CDP said in a Facebook post, “His Barr and Cayce family still feels pain over his sacrifice.”

Barr was killed April, 24, 2022 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Investigators said Austin Henderson shot at the officers from inside the home.

After a seven hour negotiation with police, Henderson died of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Barr was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L/Cpl. B.A. Frazier heading home after being injured in the line of duty on April 16.
State trooper heads home after being shot during traffic stop
Cayce police search for two missing kids.
Cayce police find missing children, suspect still wanted
According to police, the teen was part of a drive-by shooting on Stewart Street on April 13,...
Teen arrested and charged as adult in connection with drive-by shooting in Camden
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments
Five people accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to commit financial and fraud crimes...
Alleged Murdaugh conspirators appear in court, prosecutors push for trials

Latest News

State trooper heads home after being shot during traffic stop
State trooper heads home after being shot during traffic stop
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments
The Newberry Sheriff’s Office (NSC) investigates a crash on Interstate 26 that sent multiple...
Newberry deputies investigate I-26 crash that sent multiple people to hospital
Newberry Crash