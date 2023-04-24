Cayce Police Department remembers Cpl. Drew Barr one year after he died on duty

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department (CPD) remembers Cpl. Drew Barr one year after he died while on duty.

CDP said in a Facebook post, “His Barr and Cayce family still feels pain over his sacrifice.”

Barr was killed April, 24, 2022 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Investigators said Austin Henderson shot at the officers from inside the home.

After a seven hour negotiation with police, Henderson died of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Barr was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

