SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2024 Presidential Candidate to visit Upstate

Ramaswamy will be in the Upstate on April 29 and April 30.
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 2024 Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will be in the Upstate as part of a campaign bus tour across South Carolina.

Ramaswamy announced his candidacy in February and is running as a Republican.

The 37-year-old is a wealthy biotech entrepreneur and investor, as well as the author of “Woke, Inc.”.

Ramaswamy will be in the Upstate on April 29 and April 30.

He will be at Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanburg at 1 p.m. on April 29 for what is being called a Life Town Hall before a Meet & Greet in Greenville later that day.

On April 30, Ramaswamy will be at Morningside Baptist Church in Greenville at 9:30 a.m.

Others who are officially vying for the Republican nomination include former President Donald Trump, former SC Governor Nikki Haley, and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L/Cpl. B.A. Frazier heading home after being injured in the line of duty on April 16.
State trooper heads home after being shot during traffic stop
Cayce police search for two missing kids.
Cayce police find missing children, suspect still wanted
According to police, the teen was part of a drive-by shooting on Stewart Street on April 13,...
Teen arrested and charged as adult in connection with drive-by shooting in Camden
Five people accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to commit financial and fraud crimes...
Alleged Murdaugh conspirators appear in court, prosecutors push for trials
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments

Latest News

City of Columbia releases Youth Services Guide for summer camps and activities
City of Columbia releases Youth Services Guide for summer camps and activities
To help address staffing issues, the Columbia Richland Fire Department is seeking to raise...
Firefighters contain house fire in Columbia
Fairfield County high school students celebrated South Carolina Aviation Week on Monday.
Fairfield County students celebrate SC Aviation Week with discovery flights
Richland County announced a 1.7 mile stretch on North Main Street opens soon as part of a...
North Main Street project opens soon, Richland County announces
26th Annual Columbia Black Expo
26th Annual Columbia Black Expo