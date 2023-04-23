SkyView
S.C. trooper leaves hospital after Bamberg County shooting

Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier heading home after being injured in the line of duty on April...
Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier heading home after being injured in the line of duty on April 16.(Trooper Nick Pye SCHP)(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who was shot in the face in the line of duty headed home on Sunday morning.

Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was wounded on the right side of his face in Bamberg County after he was shot when he pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 78 around 3:30 a.m. April 16 for a speeding violation.

Since the shooting, Frazier had been recovering at a hospital.

As he headed home, state troopers held a private send-off for him in Charleston on Sunday.

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier smiling for the...
The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier smiling for the camera from his hospital bed.(Contributed)

A few days ago, the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier smiling for the camera from his hospital bed.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 78 around 3:30 a.m. last Sunday.

MORE | Weekend shootings injure 5 people in 3 local counties

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Monday identified the Derrick Gathers, 37.

A bond hearing was reportedly scheduled Thursday afternoon for Gathers.

From left: Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier and Derrick Gathers
From left: Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier and Derrick Gathers(Contributed)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

