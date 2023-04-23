S.C. trooper leaves hospital after Bamberg County shooting

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who was shot in the face in the line of duty headed home on Sunday morning.

Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was wounded on the right side of his face in Bamberg County after he was shot when he pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 78 around 3:30 a.m. April 16 for a speeding violation.

Thank you to everyone who helped get Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier home safely from Charleston after he was released from the hospital.



Praying for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/GxfiOcl6Am — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) April 23, 2023

Since the shooting, Frazier had been recovering at a hospital.

As he headed home, state troopers held a private send-off for him in Charleston on Sunday.

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier smiling for the camera from his hospital bed. (Contributed)

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Monday identified the Derrick Gathers, 37.

A bond hearing was reportedly scheduled Thursday afternoon for Gathers.

From left: Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier and Derrick Gathers (Contributed)

