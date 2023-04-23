One dead after striking tree in Saturday night Calhoun County collision

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on SC-6 in Calhoun County.

The collision occurred on April 22, 2023, around 9:50 p.m. near Bridalwreath Drive.

According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye, a 2023 Hyundai SUV was heading west on SC-6 when the driver ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

