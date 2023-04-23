SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One dead after striking tree in Saturday night Calhoun County collision

The collision occurred on April 22 near Bridalwreath Drive.
The collision occurred on April 22 near Bridalwreath Drive.(FOX5)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on SC-6 in Calhoun County.

The collision occurred on April 22, 2023, around 9:50 p.m. near Bridalwreath Drive.

According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye, a 2023 Hyundai SUV was heading west on SC-6 when the driver ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayce police search for two missing kids.
Cayce police find missing children, suspect still wanted
Several tenants walked WIS to a patch of grass and pointed out a spent shell casing from a 9mm.
Tenants respond to juvenile charged with murder in their community
Devon Jamison, 38, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a...
Orangeburg deputies arrest man out on bond for weapon and drug charges
According to police, the teen was part of a drive-by shooting on Stewart Street on April 13,...
Teen arrested and charged as adult in connection with drive-by shooting in Camden
Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were last seen on April 14 at Lexington Medical Center on...
Cayce Police Department searches for two missing kids

Latest News

Cola-Fire responds to fire
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments
2023 McDaniels Golf Classic Gala
2023 McDaniels Golf Classic Gala
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- After a cool start it will be a beautiful Sunday in the Midlands
Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
State trooper heading home from hospital after being shot during traffic stop