North Carolina woman identified as victim in Sumter County collision that injured several others

A North Carolina woman has been identified as the victim who died in a Sumter County collision.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker is announcing the name of the victim who died after a vehicle collision at the intersection of Myrtle Beach Highway (US 378) and South Brick Church Road (US 527).

Mary Karsyn Vonegidy, 27, of Marshville, NC, is reported as the victim who was taken to a nearby hospital and then later pronounced deceased.

According to Coroner Baker, Vonegidy died on April 20 due to her injuries sustained during the collision on April 15.

RELATED STORY: Victim dies days after collision that injured several others in Sumter County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

