FIRST ALERT WEATHER- After a cool start it will be a beautiful Sunday in the Midlands

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By Eric Zernich
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a cool, brisk start to our Sunday but bright sunny skies will warm temperatures nicely this afternoon into the mid to upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Sunny skies and pleasant Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
  • A weak cool front moves into the region tonight increasing our clouds and maybe squeezing out a few stray showers.
  • Cooler temperatures arrive Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.
  • A couple chance for showers this week on Wednesday and Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

After waking up to some cool temperatures in the 40s it will be a beautiful Sunday with lots of sunshine warming highs into the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight a weak cool front will slide into the region pushing a fair bit of clouds over the Midlands and a few stray showers are also possible with lows in the lower 50s.

High pressure from the north then moves down into the Carolinas on Monday and Tuesday sending us some cooler temperatures as highs to start the week will only be in the lower 70s.

Our next low pressure system moves into the area on Wednesday producing about a 70% chance for scattered showers throughout the day with temperatures stuck in the 60s.

A few showers could linger into Thursday morning then some sun will try to break out for the afternoon warming highs back into the lower 70s.

Then another system looks to head for the Carolinas on Friday pushing more scattered showers over the Midlands.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers. Highs are on pace to fall back to the upper 60s.

Thursday: A few showers in the morning then sun breaking out in the afternoon. Temperatures in the lower 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers, especially through the first half of the day. Highs in the lower 70s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

