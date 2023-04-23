SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Unsettled weather sets in this week

By Adam Clark
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The weather this week will be cooler than average and a bit wetter as well, especially as we move into Thursday and Friday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Chilly temps tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
  • We see a chance of some rain showers Tuesday with cloudy skies, chance of rain is near 20%.
  • Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a 40% chance of showers.
  • Chance of rain goes up to 50% with mid 70s for highs Thursday.
  • Best chance of rain comes in Thursday night into Friday with a 70% chance of rain and a few rumbles of thunder.
  • We see a small break in the action Saturday with just a 20% chance of rain, then another low arrives Sunday bringing a 50% shot of showers.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Our weather will be more active as the jet stream, the river of air high in the atmosphere, moves south. As it settles over our region it brings some shortwaves that will bring better chances of showers especially by Wednesday through Friday.

A cold front has passed through the region and will keep our temps chilly tonight, into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will increase.

The jet stream is farther south over the southeast and that will keep temps cooler than average. A surface high pressure will sit to our northeast and bring in a northeast flow that will help bring in a few more clouds. Expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies for Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. There’s a 20% chance of a few showers.

We warm up just a little Wednesday. The jet is still over the region and it brings a small short wave over the area creating just enough uplift in the atmosphere to warrant a 40% chance of some on and off again showers. Lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the mid 70s.

Thursday afternoon another shortwave digs south increasing the chance of rain to 50%. Lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the mid 70s.

The rain chance is highest Thursday night into Friday as a stronger trough digs south and nears the region. Expect a 70% chance overnight and also during the day Friday. We could also see some thundershowers with this system. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, and we will keep our eyes on it.

Saturday we get a break as the low moves to the west. As of now the chance of rain is 20%. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Another low arrives Sunday increasing the chance of rain to 50%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, highs are in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers, 40% chance. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Some sun possible early with a few showers developing late in the day (50% chance). Temperatures in the mid 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers, especially through the first half of the day (70% chance). Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain showers with highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Drier air moves in and we see some sun. Low 50s for lows and mid 70s for high temps.

