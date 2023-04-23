SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Increasing clouds and a few showers possible tonight

Watch WIS News 10 on Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m.
By Eric Zernich
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a beautiful day a weak cool front will slide down over the region increasing our clouds and maybe squeezing out a few showers overnight.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • A weak cool front moves into the region tonight increasing our clouds along with the chance for a few stray showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
  • Clouds linger into much of the day on Monday before some sun breaks out in the afternoon. Highs on the cooler side in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
  • A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.
  • A decent chance for rain returns Wednesday and then again Thursday night into Friday.
WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Tonight a weak cool front will dive down over the region pushing a fair bit of clouds over the Midlands and a few stray showers are also possible overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Clouds will linger for much of the first half of Monday before some sun tries to peek through the clouds during the afternoon but temperatures will be on the cooler side in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

With high pressure just to our north on Tuesday temperatures will stay below average with highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Our next low pressure system moves into the Carolinas on Wednesday producing about a 60% chance for scattered showers throughout the day with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

We could start off with some sun Thursday morning before another low pressure heads for the region producing showers Thursday night into Friday morning.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible late in the night. Lows in the mid 50s.

Monday: Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Some sun possible early with a few showers developing late in the day. Temperatures in the lower 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers, especially through the first half of the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayce police search for two missing kids.
Cayce police find missing children, suspect still wanted
Several tenants walked WIS to a patch of grass and pointed out a spent shell casing from a 9mm.
Tenants respond to juvenile charged with murder in their community
Devon Jamison, 38, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a...
Orangeburg deputies arrest man out on bond for weapon and drug charges
According to police, the teen was part of a drive-by shooting on Stewart Street on April 13,...
Teen arrested and charged as adult in connection with drive-by shooting in Camden
Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were last seen on April 14 at Lexington Medical Center on...
Cayce Police Department searches for two missing kids

Latest News

WIS First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch for a few strong storms on Saturday!