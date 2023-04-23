Blythewood High School seniors named South Carolina Teaching Fellows

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Three seniors at Blythewood High School have been awarded South Carolina Teaching Fellowships.

Kenneth Cornish, Catherine Hinson, and Jessica Woodley will join the freshman cohorts at their new schools this fall.

Through the program, the students will be offered several professional development opportunities and be involved with communities and businesses through various service projects and partnerships with local schools.

Each senior will be awarded a fellowship of up to $24,000 in yearly scholarships (up to $6000 a year for four years) to attend a teaching fellows institution in South Carolina.

The state’s Teaching Fellows Program was established in 1999 by the SC General Assembly.

Every year, the program provides fellowships for up to 200 high school seniors who have exhibited high academic achievement, a history of service to their school and community, and a desire to teach in South Carolina.

The mission of the program is to recruit high school seniors into the teaching profession and help them develop leadership qualities.

For more information about the South Carolina Teaching Fellows Program, visit teachingfellowsc.com.

