SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff

A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud, pulsing sound. (BEN NINES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bird strike sparked an engine fire on a plane shortly after it took off Sunday from an Ohio airport, and the aircraft returned safely with no injuries reported, authorities said.

American Airlines flight 1958 had departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7:45 a.m. and was headed to Phoenix. The fire was detected a short time later and the Boeing 737 returned to the airport, where firefighters quickly doused the flames.

It wasn’t clear how many passengers and crew members were aboard the aircraft. The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.

Airport officials said the facility remained operating as usual and the fire only caused some minor flight delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayce police search for two missing kids.
Cayce police find missing children, suspect still wanted
Several tenants walked WIS to a patch of grass and pointed out a spent shell casing from a 9mm.
Tenants respond to juvenile charged with murder in their community
Devon Jamison, 38, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a...
Orangeburg deputies arrest man out on bond for weapon and drug charges
According to police, the teen was part of a drive-by shooting on Stewart Street on April 13,...
Teen arrested and charged as adult in connection with drive-by shooting in Camden
Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were last seen on April 14 at Lexington Medical Center on...
Cayce Police Department searches for two missing kids

Latest News

FILE - Jeff Shell poses for a picture at the 2014 LA's Promise Gala, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014,...
NBCUniversal CEO Shell ousted over ‘inappropriate conduct’
A dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's "Fantasmic" show. (@LEARNTHISBIZ, TMX, CNN,...
Caught on camera: Dragon bursts into flames during popular Disneyland show
A North Carolina woman has been identified as the victim who died in a Sumter County collision.
North Carolina woman identified as victim in Sumter County collision that injured several others
A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud,...
WATCH: Jogger takes video of plane on fire in Ohio