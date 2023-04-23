SkyView
Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments

Cola-Fire responds to fire
Cola-Fire responds to fire(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at Harbour Landing apartments off Garners Ferry Road.

Firefighters with the first shift crews responded to the structure fire around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

Officers at the scene called for a second alarm due to heavy fire conditions in one of the buildings.

Officials say at least 10 people made it out safely and are displaced due to the fire.

One firefighter was treated at the scene by EMS for an injury but no residents were reported injured.

The fire is being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.

