Apartment fire displaces several residents at Harbour Landing apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at Harbour Landing apartments off Garners Ferry Road.

Firefighters with the first shift crews responded to the structure fire around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

Officers at the scene called for a second alarm due to heavy fire conditions in one of the buildings.

Heavy fire conditions in one of the buildings here prompted officers on scene to call for a 2nd Alarm. pic.twitter.com/e70f4tIIre — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) April 23, 2023

Officials say at least 10 people made it out safely and are displaced due to the fire.

One firefighter was treated at the scene by EMS for an injury but no residents were reported injured.

The fire is being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.

