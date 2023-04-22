WIS’ Judi Gatson and Rick Henry to emcee annual McDaniels Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS’ very own Judi Gatson and Rick Henry will be emceeing tonight’s 2023 McDaniels Gala.

The annual gala is held at the Pastides Alumni Center with live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres, food stations by Southern Way Catering, an open bar, and live entertainment by the Crystal Clear Band.

The evening will also feature fun experiences like a champagne welcome, chocolate and spirit tastings, a Magic Mirror photobooth, 360 Flytography, a virtual reality golf experience from the Player’s Club, and more.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the McDaniels-Pucci Cancer Fund at Lexington Medical Center Foundation which supports the advancement of cancer care services for patients at Lexington Medical Center, such as:

Life-Saving Screening Technology to detect cancers earlier

Care Items to help patients prepare for and recover from treatment

Support Groups to counsel cancer survivors after ringing the bell

Wellness Workouts program with personalized sessions with a trainer to help patients cope with side effects of treatment and recover strength

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.