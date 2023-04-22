SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Victim dies days after collision that injured several others in Sumter County

The collision occurred on April 15 around 11:35 a.m. on Myrtle Beach Highway.
The collision occurred on April 15 around 11:35 a.m. on Myrtle Beach Highway.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person was pronounced deceased several days after a collision that injured seven others in Sumter County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred on April 15 around 11:35 a.m. on Myrtle Beach Highway.

Corporal Tyler Tidwell says a 2007 Ford Pickup was heading east on the highway while a 2021 Toyota was traveling south on South Carolina 527 when the vehicles collided with each other.

The Toyota then traveled off to the right side of the road and struck a stop sign.

After the collision, five individuals in the Ford were taken to a nearby hospital and three individuals from the Toyota were taken from the scene with injuries as well.

One of the passengers of the Toyota later died due to injuries sustained during the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were last seen on April 14 at Lexington Medical Center on...
Cayce Police Department searches for two missing kids
Joshua Rivers charged after police said he traveled to meet an undercover detective posing as a...
Police: Orangeburg County man charged after meeting undercover detective posing as teenage girl
Fernando Wright, 32, of West Columbia
West Columbia man sentenced in murder of childhood friend, family charged in trial escape attempt
Lanes clear after crash caused closures on I-77 southbound.
Lanes open on I-77 southbound after crash
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report that Crestwood High School Girls...
High school coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor in Sumter Co.

Latest News

A motorcyclist was pronounced deceased after a Friday morning collision in Columbia.
Motorcyclist dead after Broad River Road collision
According to police, the teen was part of a drive-by shooting on Stewart Street on April 13,...
Teen arrested and charged as adult in connection with drive-by shooting in Camden
Ribbon cutting, key passing for Fisher House
Ribbon cutting, key passing for Fisher House
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Watch out for a few strong storms this afternoon