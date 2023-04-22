Victim dies days after collision that injured several others in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person was pronounced deceased several days after a collision that injured seven others in Sumter County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred on April 15 around 11:35 a.m. on Myrtle Beach Highway.

Corporal Tyler Tidwell says a 2007 Ford Pickup was heading east on the highway while a 2021 Toyota was traveling south on South Carolina 527 when the vehicles collided with each other.

The Toyota then traveled off to the right side of the road and struck a stop sign.

After the collision, five individuals in the Ford were taken to a nearby hospital and three individuals from the Toyota were taken from the scene with injuries as well.

One of the passengers of the Toyota later died due to injuries sustained during the collision.

