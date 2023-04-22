Two men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Friday the arrest of two men on unrelated charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Officials said 19-year-old Daniel Lee Clark was arrested on Tuesday after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators said Clark distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Clark was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree.

On Monday, 28-year-old Steven Brian Scott Jr. was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

Investigators said Scott sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and West Columbia Police Department made the arrests in these unrelated cases, while investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigations.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office, according to officials.

