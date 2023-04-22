SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Two men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Steven Brian Scott Jr. (Left) and 19-year-old Daniel Lee Clark...
Deputies arrested 28-year-old Steven Brian Scott Jr. (Left) and 19-year-old Daniel Lee Clark (Right) on child sexual abuse material charges.(Photo provided by the S.C. Attorney General 's Office)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Friday the arrest of two men on unrelated charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Officials said 19-year-old Daniel Lee Clark was arrested on Tuesday after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators said Clark distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Clark was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree.

On Monday, 28-year-old Steven Brian Scott Jr. was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

Investigators said Scott sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and West Columbia Police Department made the arrests in these unrelated cases, while investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigations.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office, according to officials.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report that Crestwood High School Girls...
High school coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor in Sumter Co.
Sumter Mall
Chick-fil-A set to close next week as Sumter Mall sees further decline in stores
Police are searching for a woman who allegedly used a stolen I.D. to cash a check.
Lexington police searching for woman who allegedly attempted to use stolen I.D. to cash check
Several teachers and advocates argue the implementation of state rules on broken teacher...
S.C.’s breach of contract process hampered by delays and questionable enforcement
Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were last seen on April 14 at Lexington Medical Center on...
Cayce Police Department searches for two missing kids

Latest News

Solicitor Discusses Jeroid Price's Early Release
Solicitor Discusses Jeroid Price's Early Release
First Alert Weather, 04/21/2023
First Alert Weather, 04/21/2023
Several tenants walked WIS to a patch of grass and pointed out a spent shell casing from a 9mm.
Tenants respond to juvenile charged with murder in their community
15-year-old Facing Murder Charges
15-year-old Facing Murder Charges